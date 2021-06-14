‘Contemporary’ homes planned near Bosham station

A planning application for 15 dwellings for a site off Ratham Lane has been submitted to Chichester District Council on behalf of Willowfield Homes Ltd.

The 1.58 hectare site is vacant greenfield former nursery land.

The proposal is for the homes to be an ‘exemplar of sustainable design’, according to the applicant, with ten to be put on the open market and five to be affordable units.

Proposed design of new Bosham homes

A total of 38 parking spaces would be provided as well as five for allotment users, with eight cycle parking spaces.

The application describes how the design of the homes is ‘unashamedly contemporary’, with black stained timber cladding and flintwork amongst the materials proposed.

According to the plans: “The ‘fabric first’ approach and mechanical ventilation proposed in the scheme will ensure the units perform to a high level of ‘air tightness’. “Other renewable energy measures will be incorporated into the scheme including photovoltaic (PV) converting sunlight into electricity to power domestic appliances and exporting excess energy to the grid, to contribute to low carbon electricity. Air Source heat pumps powered by PVs will provide domestic hot water and heating.”

The applicant argues the plans represent ‘a modest development of 15 dwellings which is entirely consistent with the status of Bosham/Broadbridge as a service village in the settlement hierarchy of the adopted local plan’.