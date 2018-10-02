Council action plan to reduce use of single-use plastics

Chichester District Council has pledged itself to an action plan to reduce the use of single-use plastics such as bottles and bags.

The action plan was approved at a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (October 2).

The meeting was told that the aim was to phase out single-use plastics from council premises, to run an awareness campaign reducing the use by residents and businesses and to give continued support to community anti-pollution groups.

John Connor, cabinet member for environment services, said: “This is an issue of increasing concern to our residents. From the litter in the street to micro-plastics in our seas, support is growing for making some simple changes.

“And from the single-use plastic bag surcharge, through to consumer pressure against the use of non-recyclables, it’s shown that it can be done and that these changes can be made relatively easily.”

Mr Connor said the action plan would ‘build on and complement’ the council’s Against Litter campaign.

Susan Taylor (Con, East Wittering) she was pleased to see that some of the plan would involve working with West Sussex County Council’s education team.

She added: “There’s nothing like children to ensure that parents behave properly. I think that’s a very good move.”

The council had already made a good start, fitting a new drinking fountain, complete with bottle refilling point, at the entrance to its East Pallant House offices.

The meeting was told that the new fountain allowed the council to sign up to the Refill Scheme app, which enables users to see where they can refill their water bottles for free, rather than buying a new one.

There was, however, a slight slap on the wrist from Carol Purnell (Con, Selsey North), who told the meeting that, during a recent development ‘outing’, a box of plastic, bottled water was brought on to the bus for members.

Mrs Purnell pointed out that the council had a supply of reusable bottles and suggested that members were given one each and pointed in the direction of the fountain on their way out of the building.