Council’s deputy chief executive to retire

The second most senior officer at Chichester District Council is set to retire.

Paul Over, who is deputy chief executive and executive director at CDC, will finish in his role at the end of December.

The announcement was made publicly at Full Council on Tuesday (November 3).

He said it had been a ‘pleasure’ working with members and described the working relationships as ‘fantastic’.

He added: “It’s been interesting and rewarding and I’ll be sad to go.”

Elizabeth Hamilton, chairman of the council, described how Paul had been leading work on the Southern Gateway project, was responsible for many of the council’s income generating initiatives over the years and had a hand in a number of major changes in the way the authority operates.

She added: “During his 30 years with CDC he has been a great ambassador for the council and supported and advised many members which has been greatly appreciated.

“We wish Paul a long and happy and healthy retirement.”