Council tax rise for Chichester district proposed

Chichester District Council is the latest authority to confirm its intention to increase its share of council tax bills from April.

West Sussex County Council is planning a 4.95 per cent rise for 2018/19, which includes the two per cent adult social care levy, the equivalent of an extra £62.15 a year for a Band D household.

Meanwhile Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne’s plan to increase the force’s share of the precept by 7.8 per cent, which will add £12 a year to a Band D property, was supported by the Sussex Police and Crime Panel last Friday January 19.

CDC’s intention to increase its share of council tax by the maximum of £5 extra for a Band D home, which is a 3.3 per cent rise, and its overall financial strategy was discussed by councillors on Tuesday January 23.

Tony Dignum, leader of CDC, said: “We do not raise council tax lightly. The proposed increase is less than ten pence a week on the average sized house.”

He also described how they had one of the most generous council tax support schemes in the country.

Peter Wilding, cabinet member for business improvement services, described the financial strategy as a ‘prudent and conservative plan which will continue to maintain the strong financial position of CDC’.

The council is still projected to deliver a budget surplus in 2018/19 but recent revisions include a £150,000 reduction in the expected income from the Enterprise Gateway next year and a decrease of £250,00 in the planning fee budget.

The budget itself will go before cabinet members in February and all councillors in March.