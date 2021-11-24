Appeal made over rejection of 70 home plan in East Wittering

The proposals to build the 70 homes on land to the West of Church Road, Church Road were previously rejected by Chichester District Council in June - much to the delight of residents who went to the council meeting where the decision was made to protest over the plans.

Concerns over flooding, sewage and a lack of infrastructure were among the concerns raised by those objecting to the planning application.

June's protest over plans for 70 homes in West Wittering. Picture by Karen Dunn SUS-211124-114922003

However the developer is now appealing against that decision in the hopes an independent planning inspector will overturn the refusal and grant permission.

A planning inquiry will be held at a later date where the arguments will be heard.