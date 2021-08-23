Chichester District Council facing staff shortages - This is what cannot be collected in Selsey today
Scheduled collections of textiles, small electricals and coffee pods for Selsey cannot take place today (Monday, August 23).
This is due to staff shortages at Chichester District Council.
"If this affects you, please keep your bags and place these out on your next scheduled collection day," a council spokesperson said.
"We’re sorry for the inconvenience."
The council added that, if you are in the trial area for these services, you should receive a pack through your door with bags for the textiles and small electrical collection service.
Its statement on Twitter read: "If you’re in the trial area but haven’t received this yet, please email [email protected] so that we check your pack is on its way to you.
"However if you want to take part in the coffee pod collection service, then you need to register at podback.org in order to receive your bags and to take part in the collection. Thank you for bearing with us as we roll out these trial collection services."