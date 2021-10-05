Chichester District Council said visitors will be able to select two hours and get a third free in most council-owned car parks across the district during December when using the MiPermit app: www.chichester.gov.uk/mipermitThere will also be free parking every weekend in December in the Avenue de Chartres car park in Chichester.

For the Christmas light switch-on and late-night shopping events in Chichester, visitors will be able to park for free at Avenue de Chartres after 4pm.

“The past two years have been incredibly tough for our local businesses, and so it is vital that we all play our part by shopping locally and supporting our local businesses wherever we can this Christmas,” said Tony Dignum, cabinet member for growth, place and regeneration."

The parking offers will form part of the council’s Support Local campaign, which is being supported by; The Observer Series; V2 Radio; Chichester Business Improvement District (Chichester BID); The Great Sussex Way; Chichester City Council; Chichester Chamber of Commerce; Petworth Business Association; Petworth Town Council; Midhurst Town Council; Midhurst Town Team; East Wittering and Bracklesham Parish Council; East Wittering and Bracklesham Local Business Alliance; Selsey Town Council; the University of Chichester; Chichester College and Love Where You Live.

Councillor Dignum added: “As part of our annual Support Local Christmas campaign, we have pulled together a package of parking incentives to further encourage people to use local shops and businesses.

"This is one of many things we will be doing as we start to approach Christmas in order to support our local businesses.

“We are really pleased to say that partners from across the district will again be helping us to deliver this important campaign this year.