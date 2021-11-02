Funding to continue for Community Warden service in Chichester area

Comunity wardens work with the community on different projects including tackling litter. Picture by Louise Adams C111304-1

Chichester District Council’s cabinet agreed at its meeting today (Tuesday, November 11) to fund the service by 50 per cent as well as the total cost of the senior community warden for a year.

The eight-strong team offers a visible presence in their communities, working with residents to reduce low-level crime and tackle social issues. They work closely with key organisations in their specific areas - covering Chichester, Selsey, Oving, Tangmere and the Witterings - such as schools, charities, voluntary organisations and businesses.

They also act as a link between residents and police and have proved to be extremely effective in tackling problems such as anti-social behaviour and checking in on vulnerable and isolated members of the community. They also support other council initiatives at a local level such as the current Against Litter campaign and youth engagement projects.

While Chichester District Council hosts the service and pays over half the costs, a series of partners including town and parish councils fund the remaining amount.

“I am delighted that we are continuing to support our Community Warden service,” said Councillor Roy Briscoe, the council’s cabinet member for communities and culture.

“Our wardens play a key role in their areas. During the pandemic, they provided an absolute lifeline to vulnerable residents by carrying out welfare checks and ensuring deliveries of food and medication were carried out, and they still continue to do some of this work now.

“They work hard to build up close relationships with people and organisations in their communities. They work very effectively as a bridge to the police, passing on vital information and intelligence and provide a reassuring presence in their areas. They do a fantastic job of signposting people to other council services such as our Wellbeing and Social Prescribing teams, and play an important role in supporting residents to become more active and involved in their communities.”

“There is going to be a fundamental review of the service in the coming year and in future years it is anticipated that funding partners will fund the full 50 per cent costs for the service including the senior community warden post and it is hoped that more funding partners will be identified and come on board.”