Rolls-Royce submitted a planning application to Arun District Council for the change of use of part of its Technology and Logistics Centre (TLC) at Newlands Road for a training centre with associated external alterations and landscaping.

The plan has now met with approval subject to restricting the use of the training centre to the occupier of the remainder of the site and for no other purpose.

A design and access statement by David Locke Associates said the Bognor Regis centre received planning permission in 2014 and has two warehouse buildings with a service yard between them.

It is currently used primarily for storing parts and finished vehicles from Goodwood.

“Rolls-Royce now plans to move its global dealership training centre from the manufacturing plant in Goodwood to the TLC as it does not have the space to meet current needs,” the statement said.

At the new training hub in Bersted international dealership staff from two major regions would be provided with bespoke learning.

The move would include the replacement of existing offices in one of the units to provide training areas, kitchens, a meeting room and toilets, minor external works, including a new entrance, and assigning nine car parking spaces for training staff from the current 124.

Trainees would be taken to the centre by bus from local hotels.