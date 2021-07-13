This is when the appeal will be held for 165 homes on the outskirts of Chichester

Council planning officers refused outline permission for 165 homes between Chichester and Westhampnett, arguing that the site was an ‘isolated pocket of land’, while the development would be out of character in this open area of the Lavant valley landscape.

The parcel of land is north of Madgwick Lane, with the River Lavant on its western boundary. The site is near other approved developments with housebuilding already taking place on the other side of Madgwick Lane by Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes.

The proposals will be decided by planning inspectors after the developers, CEG Land Promotions And The Landowner, lodged an appeal.A virtual public inquiry for this case will be held at 10am on August 3.

The application site is in red, with other developments in yellow and purple. Green is the green infrastructure land