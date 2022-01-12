County Councillor issues statement on new traffic calming campaign

County Councillor for Chichester North Jeremy Hunt has issued a statement regarding the launch of a traffic-calming campaign in Chichester North SUS-221201-114949001

Jeremy Hunt, County Councillor for Chichester North said of the traffic issues: “I am very aware of the issues of traffic, particularly speeding on both Lavant and Broyle Roads.

“This is especially noticeable in Lavant Road, as people both enter and leave the City.

“Last year, after a number of years campaigning, I was successful in getting a 40mph speed limit introduced between Chichester and Lavant.

“This has definitely helped in reducing the speed of a many motorists as they enter the City.

“However, there are still too many who totally disregard the speed limits and drive dangerously.

“The issue of speeding is a legal issue and only the police have the legal powers to enforce the speed limit.

“From time to time they do carry out checks on vehicles in both Broyle Road and Lavant Road.

“However, due to limited resources I appreciate that the amount of enforcement they can carry out is not as much as we, as a community, would like. I have therefore been trying – with the assistance of the Summersdale Residents Association – to get a Community Speedwatch group started.

“There are a large number of these groups in the Chichester District and they are very effective. So, if you are worried about the speeds on the our roads in the north of the city, and would like to do something to help, then I would encourage you to join this Speedwatch group.

“Please send your name and contact details to [email protected] and I will forward them on.

“Although others would have you believe there are easy solutions to both traffic volumes and speeding, with both Broyle Road and Lavant Road being ‘A’ roads, there are limitations to what traffic restrictions we can introduce.

“It is a fine balance trying to meet the needs of residents, road users and businesses.

“This road is one of the main entry points to the City from the North, so anything that restricts that flow will just exacerbated the traffic queues.

“And, as we know, queuing traffic just increases air pollution.

“However, that doesn’t mean that we are not continually reviewing the local road network to see how we might improve it, particularly for local residents, but finding a solution which meets everyone’s needs – and is affordable – is not easy.

“In the meantime I will continue, as I have done over many years, to press the police for further speed enforcement on these roads.

“At least if we can educate motorists to drive within those limits, then that will make life safer, particularly for local residents.

“I am also waiting to see the outcome of the review of our speed policies, which the Cabinet Member for Highways has been planning for some months, to see if there is anything further we can do.”

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson in a statement also said: “There is an existing process to request a speed limit change for a particular road/roads and information on this is available on our website.