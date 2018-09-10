Decision due on 85 homes planned for former Bracklesham holiday village

New homes planned for a former Bracklesham holiday village could be approved next week.

South Downs Holiday Village, off Bracklesham Lane, which closed in January 2017, was initially used without planning permission to house agricultural workers.

Temporary permission for a change of use to accommodate up to 300 workers for a year was then granted by Chichester District Council’s planning committee in December 2017.

Site owner Seaward Properties then submitted outline plans to redevelop the holiday park and build 85 new homes.

The developer’s application is due to be discussed by planning committee members next week (Wednesday September 19), with officers recommending approval.

Of the 85 new homes, 30 per cent, totalling 26 units, would be affordable.

All the site’s existing buildings and structures would be removed, while the two existing vehicular accesses would be retained.

The access from Bracklesham Lane would be repositioned slightly further to the south.

The majority of dwellings would be served by this access, with the remainder entering and exiting the site via Clappers Lane.

There would be no internal road passing through the site connecting both access points.

Both parish councils is Earnley and East Wittering & Bracklesham have objected to the application, while 14 letters of objection have been received from residents compared to four in support.

Concerns raised included the loss of a leisure and tourism facility as well as the impact of new development on infrastructure, nearby homes and the character of the area.

In their report planning officers described how the loss of a long-standing holiday park is ‘regrettable’ but the reality was the site ‘has been in decline for a number of years’.

They added: “The absence of any alternative holiday park operator or other tourism use coming forward, despite a credible marketing campaign effectively leaves the site in limbo.”

Although the site is outside the settlement boundary officers highlighted how it is enclosed by existing development on three sides.

They concluded: “The site is sustainably located, adjacent to a settlement hub which ranks second only to Chichester in the settlement hierarchy in terms of providing a reasonable range of employment, retail, social and community facilities.”