Decision due on nearly 200 new Selsey homes

Plans for nearly 200 homes in Selsey will be considered by Chichester District Council’s planning committee next week.

The two-phase hybrid application for land east of Manor Road, next to Asda, includes a full application for 119 homes at the south of the 7 hectare site, and outline permission for 74 homes to the north.

The application will be on the agenda at the next meeting on Wednesday (November 6) and officers have recommended it be deferred until a Section 106 agreement can be worked out, and then to give permission.

S106 contributions are negotiated between the council and the developer to pay for anything from schools to roads to affordable housing.

Selsey Town Council has objected to the application, raising concerns about drainage at the site. It was a concern shared by some of the ten other objectors, who were also worried about changes to the character of the town, a lack of infrastructure, and traffic and parking issues.

Permission was given for 139 homes on the site in 2014 but this lapsed one year ago.

The planning meeting will be held at East Pallant House, Chichester, at 9.30am. Members of the public are welcome to attend.