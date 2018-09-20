Decision on homes for former Bracklesham holiday park delayed

A decision on homes planned for a former Bracklesham holiday park has been delayed.

South Downs Holiday Village, off Bracklesham Lane, which closed in January 2017, was initially used without planning permission to house agricultural workers.

Temporary permission for a change of use to accommodate up to 300 workers for a year was then granted by Chichester District Council’s planning committee in December 2017.

Site owner Seaward Properties then submitted outline plans to redevelop the holiday park and build 85 new homes.

The developer’s application was due to be discussed by planning committee members next week (Wednesday September 19), with officers recommending approval.

However the item was withdrawn from the agenda after Simon Oakley (Con, Tangmere) raised concerns about the site’s proposed access.

It was brought to the attention of members that the build-up on the site to the south was not taken into account by highways meaning the access as proposed would not work.

After plans are revised they would be expected to come back to committee.