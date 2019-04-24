Decision on West Wittering tunnel under footpath delayed again

Plans to build a short tunnel under a footpath near the West Sussex shore have been deferred for a second time.

The application for Dolphins, in Rookwood Lane, West Wittering, was first considered earlier in 2019 just over a year after a bridge at the same site was removed because it did not have planning permission.

Back in February {Chichester District Council’s planning committee heard from applicant George Chapman, who raised concerns about the safety of his family as they attempted to cross the footpath, which is used by cyclists and runners, to get to a patch of foreshore land, which he also owned.

Councillors {https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/politics/tunnel-under-west-wittering-footpath-from-garden-to-foreshore-planned-1-8809775|agreed to defer the application until more information could be provided about the status of the land|agreed to defer the application until more information could be provided about the status of the land} and how the tunnel would affect the area, which is a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

It was due to be discussed at a meeting on Wednesday (April 24), but was deferred again in order to receive views from Natural England. A site visit would also be conducted for members before it came back to committee.