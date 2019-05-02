Detailed plans for first homes at Whitehouse Farm submitted

Detailed plans for the first homes at the Whitehouse Farm site west of Chichester have been submitted by developers.

Linden Homes and Miller Homes already have outline planning consent for 750 homes, with another second phase set to deliver another 850 dwellings.

Miller Homes plans for 73 homes at Whitehouse Farm site west of Chichester

Earlier this year developers consulted on plans for the first tranche of phase one, which would see 160 new homes built.

Miller Homes has now submitted a reserved matters application to Chichester District Council for the first 73 homes on the north east part of the site just off Old Broyle Road.

This deals with the detailed design and layout of the homes.

According to the application documents: “The overall objective of the proposed design is to create a high quality residential development that positively responds to the parcel’s mature landscape setting successfully, integrating with the surrounding recreational green spaces and has good links to neighbouring parcels, local services and facilities; whilst meeting local housing need and delivering the principles of the approved masterplan.”

A total of 51 will be market homes and 22 are classed as affordable.

Of the affordable homes 68 per cent will be affordable rent and 32 per cent will be intermediate housing.

The homes will be accessed from the overall site’s spine road to the south, with emergency access points to the north and east, with bollards to restrict unauthorised movements.

Existing woodland belts on the edge of the parcel are due to be retained.

The developer acknowledges the mix of larger market homes is proposed when compared to the outline application, but this is because on the lower density edge of the site there has to be a weighting towards larger units.

All buildings within this part of the site are two storey with single-storey garages.

The proposals will use ‘muted tones of red brick and tile hanging, supported by a simple pallet of roof materials to ensure the development is integrated within the development’.

The application adds: “This materials are supported by the feature materials of painted brick and flint, to punctuate the street scenes and offers an enhanced sense of legibility within the site.”

The proposed hard surfaced treatment across the site ‘will provide an attractive pedestrian-led development’ according to Miller Homes.

The wider Whitehouse Farm site will also include retail and employment space, a community centre, medical facility, primary school, country park and sports facility.

To comment visit www.chichester.gov.uk/planning using code 19/01134/REM.