Developer appeals against refusal of large Hambrook development

The application from Sunley Estates was turned down by Chichester District Council’s planning committee in early March due to the loss of agricultural land and fears it would create an ‘island’ of housing detached from the village.

A similar application for 120 homes was dismissed on appeal in 2014 as it would have been ‘disproportionate’ when compared to the size of Hambrook.

The 9.7 hectare site sits immediately south of the A27 and north of Scants Road West with access from Broad Road.

The developer has lodged an appeal with the planning inspectorate and this will be heard by public inquiry.

Anyone affected by the proposed development and those who made representations on the planning application are given the opportunity to modify, withdraw or make additional comments on the appeal in writing to the inspector.

Three copies of written representations should be sent to The Planning Inspectorate, FAO:- Leanne Palmer Room 3/J Temple Quay House 2 The Square Bristol BS1 6PN quoting the DCLG reference number APP/L3815/W/21/3274502.

Representations have to be received by Friday June 18.