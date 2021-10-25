Developer appeals against refusal of Lavant development.
A council decision to refuse 140 new Lavant homes has been appealed by the developer.
The application from the Berkeley Group was turned down by Chichester District Council’s planning committee mid-July due to the proposed loss of rural land and potentially unacceptable living conditions for the new residents with noise coming from the Goodwood Aerodrome and Goodwood Circuit.
The developer has lodged an appeal with the planning inspectorate and this will be heard by public inquiry.
The Council have also recently rejected plans for three housing estates in Chidham and Hambrook following 700 objections.Anyone affected by the proposed development and those who made representations on the planning application are given the opportunity to modify, withdraw or make additional comments on the appeal in writing to the inspector.In the full Statement of Case put out by The Berkeley Group they said: “The appellant will demonstrate that the scheme represents sustainable development in accordance with the NPPF and demonstrate that, by virtue of the appellant’s technical evidence addressing the issues of landscape and noise harm, that the adverse impacts do not significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of granting permission.”Three written copies of your representations should be sent to The Planning Inspectorate, FAO:- Kerr Brown Room 3/J Temple Quay House 2 The Square Bristol BS1 6PN quoting the DCLG reference number APP/L3815/W/21/3284653.Representations have to be received by Tuesday November 23.