The proposal by Bishop Luffa Learning Partnership was met with 24 written cases of support by the local population and approved by South Downs National Park Authority. SUS-211011-154821001

Bishop Luffa Learning Partnership’s application for the ‘site and siting of eight modular buildings and refuse store for educational purposes has been approved by South Downs National Park Authority.

The 0.28 hectacre land North and West of Greenfields on West Lavant Road in Lavant would see development at Bishop Luffa School in Westgate, Chichester.

The site is land associated with Lavant House, formerly Lavant House School.

The proposal will see ‘a small scale rural learning environment on principles of biophillic design which will comprise modular buildings to provide a small educational unit for disengaged students who are more likely to be affected by learning difficulties than their peers.’

The proposal was met with 24 written cases of support by the local population around the area with many regarding the development ‘a perfect place to continue and enhance the educational opportunities for the students at the school.’

Despite the support for the project, 11 written objection cases were put forward, all concerning the development of the property on an ‘agricultural piece of land and would harm the area of natural beauty in the South Downs National Park area.

In response to the objections Bishop Luffa Launchpad wrote: The proposal is consistent with all recent decisions (e.g. supporting Lavant Equestrian), and compatible with potential future evolution of Lavant Primary School - which has similar location and educational classification.

“This is the optimal viable use of the site and of huge value to the children involved.

“It addresses a clear and growing local need, and is supported by both national and local policy.”

To view the full planning application visit South Downs National Park Authority’s planning website and use the reference SDNP/21/03853/FUL