District councillor elected for Rogate

Kate O’Kelly has been elected as the new district councillor for Rogate ward.

The Liberal Democrat candidate won yesterday’s by-election with 444 votes, 55.8 per cent of the ballot.

The by-election was called following the resignation of Conservative Gillian Keegan earlier this year due to her parliamentary commitments as an MP.

Cllr Kelly said: “This is a fantastic result not only for the Liberal Democrats but also for the people of Rogate and the surrounding villages.

“They felt abandoned when their previous councillor was elected as an MP and stopped attending parish and district council meetings.

“It is a strong message to the Conservatives that they cannot be complacent and treat their constituents with such disregard.”

It is the first time in 11 years that the Liberal Democrats have contested the seat, which has been held by the Conservatives for the last three elections.

Cllr Kelly, who is also a county councillor for Midhurst, will serve on Chichester District Council until May 2019.

Results were as follows, with the previous election’s percentage in brackets:

Liberal Democrat: 55.8% (+55.8)

Conservative (Robert Pettigrew): 40.1% (-27.3)

Labour (Ray Davey): 2.6% (+2.6)

Green (Philip Maber) : 1.5% (-18.2)

No candidate stood for UKIP (-12.9).

Turnout for the election was 40.45 per cent.

Mrs Keegan confirmed she was resigning in February this year after questions were raised about her attendance at meetings.

Speaking at the time, Mrs Keegan said she had been waiting for the Conservatives to find an alternative candidate for her seat.

Read more at: https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/mp-gillian-keegan-expected-to-resign-as-district-councillor-1-8385706