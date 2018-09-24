European Movement Brexit campaign at Chichester Market Cross

Members and supporters of the Portsmouth and Chichester branch of the European Movement took to Market Cross to campaign for People’s Vote on the final Brexit deal on Saturday.

Joined by colleagues from Brighton and Worthing, participants asked the public for their opinion about the effect of a no-deal Brexit or a negotiated Brexit and whether or not they supported the call for a People’s Vote.

The Brexitometer stand, which is used to gauge public opinion on the spot, shows the high amount of support People's Vote has. Picture contributed

David Rowen, chair of the European Movement Portsmouth and Chichester Branch, said leaflets were distributed and passers-by were asked to sign a petition calling for a vote.

He added: "Many national Pro-Europe organisations like the European Movement and Open Britain, along with dozens of local pro-Europe groups, have come together under the banner of the People’s Vote campaign.

"One of the tools being used is the ‘Brexitometer’ which is used to gauge public opinion on the spot.

"It consists of three questions, for people to put stickers on a grid based on their preferences.

"It was to ask them if they support a People's Vote.

"However, Chichester is a very marginal leave constituency — we do get some hard leavers and we listen to their views."

David also said town crier Richard Plowman, who was at the cross promoting the Priory 100 celebrations on Saturday, took a moment to 'bring attention to the campaign' which is 'gathering pace'.

"Pressure for a People’s Vote is gathering pace across the country such that neither government nor opposition can ignore it," he said.

"Similar street events will be taking place across the country in the coming weeks ahead of a major rally scheduled to take place in London on 20th October."

The group took part in the National Day for Action in August with nearly 50 groups taking part across the UK.

Speaking at the time, David said: "With Chichester almost evenly split between leave and remain at the time of the referendum and with the government also now divided over the direction of Brexit, a people’s vote on the final deal is more important than ever.”

For more information, visit www.peoples-vote.uk

