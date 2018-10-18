Expansion idea unveiled for St Pancras Church in Chichester

St Pancras Church is looking to create space to grow with a new building connected to the church.

The redevelopment would involve demolishing the existing 1960s extension to build new halls and community space on the site, which would be linked to the main church via a two-storey ‘glass roofed street’.

Canon Mark Payne, who leads the church, said he hoped to gather feedback on the concept before working towards a planning application next year.

He said: “I’m really excited about being able to have a church in the centre of Chichester that will hopefully be able to fit move than 200 people, a nice welcoming space that will be busy with activities for the city during the week.

“It will be a nice venue for activities and music concerts and things like that, it is already but the facilities will be really enhanced.”

He said the church regularly had an attendance of around 180 people over its three services on a Sunday in a building that ‘really only fits 130’.

Sunday school groups and children’s activities have to be held in a separate site and he said that as the church owned the land, the idea of expanding had been discussed over the last three years.

Canon Payne said the monthly lunch club for the elderly and the church’s work with the homeless would also benefit, with new shower and washing facilities.

Three high quality flats are also planned above the community halls, providing ‘financial assistance’ to help fund the development, which would allow community groups to use the halls at the same time.

Architectual drawings are being displayed in the church as of this week, with boxes for feedback and brochures explaining more about the project.

The church is open on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings or after services on Sundays. Comments may be sent to St Pancras Church Office, 101 St Pancras Chichester PO19 7LJ.

