Extra upgrades planned for Westhampnett depot

Extra upgrades for the council’s depot in Westhampnett have been agreed.

Back in the summer Chichester District Council released funding to resurface the area to improve drainage as well as providing new fuel storage and vehicle wash-down facilities.

Now extra enhancements to the site have been agreed in the form of a surface water capture system and electrical vehicle charging infrastructure.

The council will also be installing improved LED floodlighting, more CCTV cameras, an automatic number plate recognition system and a new one-way system.

The extra spending of £195,000 was approved by district councillors on Tuesday December 3.

Penny Plant, cabinet member for environment and Chichester contract services, described how the additions would make the depot more efficient, secure and environmentally fit for the future.

Norma Graves, cabinet member for housing, communications, licensing and events, added: “This is a very good project and I look forward to it being completed. It’s going to make it [the depot] even more efficient than it is now.”

Officers described how the council’s road sweepers have to be filled up manually and a water capture system would save not only time but also money.

So the project can go ahead temporary off-site parking for CDC’s vehicles has been negotiated while the works are being carried out.

The work is expected to start on-site in January and last between 12 and 14 weeks.