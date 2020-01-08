Flood-hit development site in Pagham 'not a flood plain'

A flood-hit field earmarked for 280 homes is 'not a flood plain', Arun District Council has said.

Concerns were raised by residents last week after pictures showed Sefter Road in Pagham submerged in water.

Picture via Gill Homer

The planning application was approved in November 2018 and was allocated for development in the district council's local plan.

Responding to concerns, a spokesman for Arun District Council (ADC) said: “With regard to the proposed strategic development at Sefter Road this site is not in a flood plain."

This follows a quote from resident Steven Swaisland who said the site was in a 'designated flood plain'.

The ADC spokesman continued: "The detailed plans for the development, when they are submitted, will have to demonstrate how it is intended to appropriately deal with surface water.

"A brief inspection of the site prior to Christmas didn’t identify any substantive issue with surface water.”

In last week's edition of The Observer, resident Terry Burley said: "We have the same problems in North Bersted yet still they are allowing building.

"All they end up doing is pushing the flooding outwards to other homes."