Funding to crack down on rogue landlords across Chichester district

Although the majority of landlords provide decent homes for tenants, a small majority are breaking the law by offering unsafe or inadequate accommodation.

Government funding will be used by councils to take enforcement action against these landlords and advise tenants of their housing rights.

The Chichester district will be one of the areas to benefit, as it submitted a joint bid with other West Sussex councils.

A spokesperson for Chichester District Council said: ‘We’re really pleased that our joint bid for funding with other West Sussex District and Borough authorities has been successful.

“As a council, we are always working to improve the standard of housing in the Chichester district therefore we will be using this funding to commission a housing stock condition modelling survey and private rented sector identification project, which will aid us to appropriately direct our future resources.”

Robert Jenrick, the Government’s Housing Secretary, said: “This Government will deliver a better deal for renters..It’s completely unacceptable that a minority of unscrupulous landlords continue to break the law and provide homes which fall short of the standards we rightly expect – making lives difficult for hard-working tenants who just want to get on with their lives.

“Everyone deserves to live in a home that is safe and secure and the funding announced today for the South East will strengthen councils’ powers to crack down on poor landlords and drive up standards in the private rented sector for renters across the country.”