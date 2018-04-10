Funds for ‘badly needed’ extension to parish hall released

Funds for a ‘badly needed’ extension to a parish hall near Chichester have been released.

Donnington Parochial Church Council (PCC) has spent years progressing a project to improve Donnington Parish Hall, also known as Stockbridge Hall.

Permission for an extension was initially refused by Chichester District Council in 2016 but a revised scheme was approved later that year.

The release of £183,938.44 of developer contributions for the project was approved by CDC cabinet members today (Tuesday April 10).

This will go towards the initial phase of redeveloping the hall, with an extension providing a small hall along with a kitchen and toilets.

This would have its own entrance and be on the northern side of the existing buildings.

The PCC is contributing almost £67,000 from reserves, has successfully bid for a CDC grant of £10,0000 and has also secured almost £34,000 in contributions from the Selsey Tram development.

Eileen Lintill, cabinet member for community services, said: “It’s a badly needed facility for Donnington.”

Tony Dignum, leader of the council, added: “To me this project presses all the buttons.

“It’s the closest community hall to the development, it’s the only community hall in the parish and it is well used.”

Officers explained that the remaining part of the project would see a new storage area built and the roof in the main hall raised to create more light.