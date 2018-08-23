Funds to improve Chichester Scout hut set to be released

Funds to extend a headquarters for Scouts in Chichester are set to be released by Chichester District Council next month.

The 5th Chichester Scout Group, owners of the Scout hut in Whyke Road, are keen to create additional accommodation to increase capacity and flexibility of the existing building.

The proposed layout would provide an extra meeting room with a separate entrance and toilet facilities to enable this space to be used independently of the main hall, plus further smaller internal improvements to the kitchen and existing toilet facilities.

Planning permission for the project was approved in June 2018.

Now cabinet members are set to release £62,724.73 worth of developer contributions for the building work when they meet next month (Tuesday September 4).

The money was secured from development of land at the former allotments at Hay Road Chichester to put towards the cost of providing and enhancing community facilities in the area.

At the time of the receipt the Whyke Estate Community Association aspired to create a community building within the estate. However these proposals did not gain wider support and modest enhancements to a community orchard within the estate were achieved using £2,110 of the receipts.

The remainder is now set to be spent on improving the Scout hut.

According to an officers’ report due to be discussed by cabinet members: “With an approval secured for the funding of the project, the Scouts can then plan ahead to ensure the works are completed at a time and in a way that has the minimum impact on the continued function of this well used community building.”