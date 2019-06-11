Grade II listed Chichester townhouse to be sold by council

A grade II listed townhouse in the heart of Chichester is set to be sold by West Sussex County Council.

Oriel Lodge, in West Street next to Edes House near County Hall, was previously used as office accommodation but is now empty and has been declared surplus to requirements.

Planning permission has already been obtained to convert the building into a single residential dwelling, with Henry Adams appointed to market the property.

A number of offers have been received and the selling agents are recommending the council accepts the highest unconditional bid.

The cabinet member for finance and resources has this week agreed to sell the property.

