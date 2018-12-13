Have your say on future of district in Chichester’s Local Plan review

Today marks the start of an eight-week consultation on Chichester’s Local Plan Review, a document that will play a key part in deciding the future of housing and infrastructure in the district.

The 270-page draft document details where the district council intends to build 650 new homes a year up to 2035.

It also includes allocations for 219,700sqm of employment space, revisions of planning policies and upgrades to the A27 bypass, should funding not be found for a major scheme.

Chichester District Council’s existing planning framework for the area was adopted in 2015 with a request from a planning inspector that it be reviewed within five years.

To complete the review, the council is running through a consultation process. Members of the public can comment on the preferred approach document up until February 7.

From 2016 to 2035, the plan makes provision for 12,350 new homes, equating to 650 dwellings a year.

This is made up of 609 homes a year to meet the area’s objectively assessed housing need and 41 per year to meet the unmet need in the Chichester district’s part of the South Downs National Park.

A number of key sites for development are included in the preferred approach document, many of which include new primary schools, open space, employment units and community buildings.

Housing figures have been increased on major developments to 1,600 homes on land west of Chichester, known as Whitehouse Farm, 585 homes on land at Shopwhyke, and a minimum of 1,300 homes on land west of Tangmere.

Another strategic site is East of Chichester, where 600 homes are planned as an ‘extension of Chichester city’ south of the Shopwhyke site. The 35 hectare area has been allocated homes but the plan notes potential for a ‘larger strategic development of 1,000 homes’.

Allocations include 350 units as part of the Southern Gateway project. The Local Plan Review also sets out a number of strategic development sites allocated within neighbourhood plans and parish housing requirements.

How to view and comment on the review:

Residents will be able to comment on the Local Plan Review: Preferred Approach until February 7.

All documents can be viewed at www.chichester.gov.uk/localplanreview.

Reference print copies will also be at Chichester Library, Selsey Library, Southbourne Library and the Chichester District Council offices at East Pallant House, Chichester, and the South Downs Centre in Midhurst.

People will also be able to speak to planning officers at consultation exhibitions.

Events will take place as follows: from 3pm to 8pm on January 7 at The Bosham Centre, Walton Road, Bosham; January 9 at Chichester District Council offices; January 9 at The Selsey Centre, Manor Road, Selsey, and January 10 at Chidham and Hambrook Village Hall.

Other events will be on January 11 at Bracklesham Barn, Beech Avenue, Bracklesham Bay, 4.30pm until 8pm; January 14 at Chichester District Council offices, 9am until 5pm; January 15 at Wisborough Green Village Hall, 3pm until 8pm; January 16 at The Fishbourne Centre, 1pm until 6pm; January 17 at Bourne Leisure Centre, Park Road, Southbourne, 2.30pm until 7pm and January 18 at Hunston Village Hall, 3pm until 8pm.