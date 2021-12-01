Here are the changes planned for major Chichester roundabout and surrounding roads

Changes are proposed to the roundabout at the junction of Orchard Street, West Street, Westgate and Avenue De Chartres

A decision notice has been published by West Sussex County Council giving its director of law permission to make the order – and giving councillors until December 8 to call it in for further discussion.

A report to Joy Dennis, cabinet member for highways & transport, listed the work as:

• Installing five parallel pedestrian/cycle crossing facilities on flat top humps at the new Dutch roundabout junction of Westgate, Orchard Street, Avenue de Chartres, North Walls and West Street

Aerial view of the junction

• Installing a parallel pedestrian/cycle crossing on a flat top hump on the Avenue de Chartres 38 metres south of the Tollhouse Close junction

• Installing a parallel pedestrian/cycle crossing on a flat top hump on Westgate 32 metres east of the Sherborne Road roundabout junction

• Installing a parallel pedestrian/cycle crossing on a flat top hump on Sherborne Road 15 metres north of the Westgate roundabout junction

• Installing two zebra pedestrian crossing facilities on Sherborne Road, one on an extended flat top hump 16 metres south of the Durnford Close junction, and one 11.5 metres south of the Oak Avenue junction

• Installing a flat top hump on Westgate Link Road 28 metres south of the Westgate roundabout junction to provide an uncontrolled pedestrian crossing point

• Introducing a loading bay on the north side of Westgate, west of the Orchard Street roundabout junction, for loading by any vehicles 8am-5pm Monday to Saturday

• Introducing a 20mph speed limit on lengths of Avenue de Chartres, Orchard Street roundabout and Orchard Street from the Avenue de Chartres at a point 195 metres south of the Orchard Street roundabout junction, northwards to Orchard Street at a point 30 metres north of the roundabout junction.

The report said the work was needed to improve sustainable transport provision and promote priority for pedestrians and cyclists.

It follows the decision to give planning permission to the first phase of development west of the city at Whitehouse Farm.

A consultation into the proposed work was carried out in the summer, resulting in five comments of support and 28 objections – along with objections from the Chi Cycle group and the Friends of Centurion Way.

A letter from Chi Cycle welcomed the idea of new pedestrian crossings but described the shared cycle/pedestrian paths around the Sherborne Road/Westgate junction as ‘sub-standard’

The letter said: “Cyclists will round sharp blind corners when riding on narrow pavements directly into the paths of oncoming pedestrians.”

It was a concern shared by the Friends of Centurion Way and a number of other residents.