Here’s how every Sussex MP voted on the eight Brexit options

Eight different votes were put before MPs last night on what course of action should be pursued as the country looks to leave the EU.

This was after the majority of MPs rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deals.

All eight options were rejected last night, some soundly, but others by very narrow margins.

Horsham MP Jeremy Quin was one of 22 MPs to vote against all eight options, while Worthing West’s Sir Peter Bottomley and Chichester’s Gillian Keegan voted against seven and did not vote on one option each.

Cabinet ministers including Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd, who represents Hastings and Rye, did not take part in any of the votes.

1) Customs Union (264-272)

Calls for the UK to negotiate a permanent customs union with the EU after Brexit

FOR: Nick Herbert (Con, Arundel and South Downs), Peter Kyle (Lab, Hove), Stephen Lloyd (Ind, Eastbourne), Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Lab, Brighton Kemptown), Sir Nicholas Soames (Con, Mid Sussex).

AGAINST: Bottomley (Con, Worthing West), Maria Caulfield (Con, Lewes), Nus Ghani (Con, Wealden), Nick Gibb (Con, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton), Gillian Keegan (Con, Chichester), Tim Loughton (Con, East Worthing and Shoreham), Caroline Lucas (Green, Brighton Pavilion), Huw Merriman (Con, Bexhill and Battle), Jeremy Quin (Con, Horsham), Henry Smith (Con, Crawley),

DID NOT VOTE: Amber Rudd (Con, Hastings and Rye).

2) Confirmatory public vote (268-295)

Parliament would not have been able to ratify or implement any agreement until it had been approved in a ‘confirmatory public ballot’

FOR: Kyle, Lucas, Merriman, Russell-Moyle,

AGAINST: Bottomley, Caulfield, Ghani, Gibb, Herbert, Keegan, Loughton, Quin, Smith, Soames.

DID NOT VOTE: Lloyd, Rudd.

3) Labour’s alternative plan (237-307)

Customs union with the EU and ‘close alignment’ with the single market

FOR: Kyle, Lloyd, Russell-Moyle.

AGAINST: Bottomley, Caulfield, Ghani, Gibb, Herbert, Keegan, Loughton, Lucas, Merriman, Quin, Smith, Soames.

DID NOT VOTE: Rudd.

4) Common Market 2.0 (188-283)

UK membership of the European Free Trade Association (Efta) and European Economic Area (EEA)

FOR: Herbert, Kyle, Lloyd, Soames.

AGAINST: Bottomley, Caulfield, Ghani, Keegan, Loughton, Lucas, Merriman, Quin, Russell-Moyle, Smith.

DID NOT VOTE: Gibb, Rudd.

5) Revoke Article 50 (184-293)

Revoke Article 50 two days before Britain would leave the EU without a deal. MPs would be asked to vote on a no-deal exit and if they rejected that, Article 50 would be revoked.

FOR: Kyle, Lloyd, Lucas, Russell-Moyle.

AGAINST: Bottomley, Caulfield, Ghani, Gibb, Herbert, Keegan, Loughton, Merriman, Quin, Smith, Soames.

DID NOT VOTE: Rudd.

6) No Deal(160-400)

This was to Leave the EU on April 12 without a deal.

FOR: Caulfield, Ghani, Loughton, Merriman, Smith,

AGAINST: Bottomley, Herbert, Keegan, Kyle, Lloyd, Lucas, Quin, Russell-Moyle, Soames,

DID NOT VOTE: Gibb, Rudd

7) Standstill arrangement (139-422)

The UK would make contributions to the EU to the end of 2020 during which UK goods would have full access to the EU. In that time the UK would negotiate a future relationship.

FOR: Caulfield, Loughton, Smith.

AGAINST: Ghani, Gibb, Herbert, Keegan, Kyle, Lloyd, Lucas, Merriman, Quin, Russell-Moyle, Soames.

DID NOT VOTE: Bottomley, Rudd.

8) EEA/Efta (65-377)

Similar to Common Market 2.0 but would reject any kind of customs union with the EU.

FOR: Caulfield, Herbert, Lloyd.

AGAINST: Bottomley, Ghani, Kyle, Loughton, Lucas, Merriman, Quin, Russell-Moyle, Smith, Soames.

DID NOT VOTE: Gibb, Keegan, Rudd.