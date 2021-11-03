Here’s where new Chichester market could be set up in the city centre

Little London car park

During a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (November 2), members were told that the council had received the money from the county’s business rates pool and had to spend it establishing an ‘innovative high street project’.

Tony Dignum, cabinet member for growth, place and regeneration, said the idea was to use the money to draw up a feasibility study.

The study should be completed by the end of March 2022.

Should the plans be given the thumbs-up, any of the £70,000 which is leftover would be put towards the cost of establishing the market at the carparks.

The project includes a building a secure covered area to enable year-round use and the potential for lockable ‘pods’ that could be used in other locations.

Mr Dignum told the meeting that there was no time limit on using the money but spending it within the next 12 months would aid the council’s case for any future high street funding bids.

The feasibility study will include getting the views of neighbouring retailers and the Chichester Business Improvement District (BID).

Explaining why officers had recommended using the money on just one project, Mr Dignum said: “The option to use the funds across the district has been discussed but officers considered that if the fund was split across the five district high streets it would have limited scope and impact and would not be able to meet the requirement laid down that the funds be used on an innovative project.”