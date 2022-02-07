Here’s where tree felling to reduce road safety risk is taking place across West Sussex

Ash Dieback is a highly destructive disease which is predicted to kill a high number of Ash trees across the country. Removing infected trees is the best way to avoid spread of the disease. West Sussex County Council has a tree planting policy strategy to ensure it maintains a high number of trees in West Sussex.

To continue to keep the road network safe and avoid the potential for branches to fall into the highway, the council needs to fell severely infected trees. Their removal will open the area to light and allow natural regeneration of trees from the existing seed source.

Felling works have been ongoing across West Sussex, with new dates now scheduled, all subject to factors such as severe weather:

Roadside tree felling carried out last year

• London Road, Ebernoe (Monday February 7 to Wednesday February 9)

• A281 Brighton Road, Horsham (Wednesday February 9 to Friday February 11)

• A272 Petworth Road, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst (Tuesday February 22 to Wednesday February 23)

• A286 Cobblers Row, Singleton (Thursday February 24 to Friday April 1)

• B2141 East Marden Road to Hill Lane, North Marden (Monday March 21 to Friday March 25)

• Haslemere Road, Fernhurst (Monday March 28 to Wednesday March 30)

• A272 Terwick Lane to Old Rectory, Rogate (Monday March 28 to Thursday March 31)

• A272 from Mills Farm Road to Terwick Hill, Rogate (Monday March 28 to Thursday March 31)

• A272 London Road to Durdford Lane, Rogate (Monday March 28 to Thursday March 31).

All of the above will involve night-time closures of the sections of road involved from 8pm to 6am. Signed diversions will be in place.

Under the Highway Act 1980, West Sussex County Council has a legal duty as a highway authority to ensure the road network remains safe for all users.