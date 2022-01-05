Here’s why new parking spaces in front of Fishbourne flats have been refused

Black Boy Court in Fishbourne

The application for Black Boy Court, on Main Road, was turned down by Chichester District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday (January 5).

The plans included a drop kerb to allow access on to Main Road, with one of the parking spots housing an electric vehicle charging point.

Councillors had a number of concerns about the application, including fears there was not enough room in the parking area to turn round, meaning drivers would have to reverse out on to the road.

But, with West Sussex County Council’s highways team satisfied there was enough turning space to get into and out of the site safely, that objection was set aside.

Some members also had concerns that the drop kerb cut across a cycle path.

Instead, it was agreed that allowing parking in front of the building would result in harm to the character and appearance of the Conservation Area.

This harm would not be outweighed by having four more parking spaces – especially as people living in the flats already had access to eight of the 23 spaces situated behind the building.