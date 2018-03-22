Inquiry into 77 Birdham homes delayed

A planning appeal to determine whether 77 Birdham homes should go ahead has been delayed.

An application to redevelop Koolbergen, Kelly’s Nurseries and Bellfield Nurseries in Bell Lane was refused by Chichester District Council in February 2017. Plans were turned down because the site is outside of Birdham’s settlement boundary, while concerns about access and demand for the employment floorspace were also raised.

A four-day planning inquiry was due to start on Tuesday (March 20), but this has been adjourned by the planning inspectorate. The appeal will ‘reconvene at a later date’.