Investment due for pipes and drainage system at Selsey beach

Investment in pipes carrying surface water drainage to the sea at Selsey could be approved next month.

The existing outfall system at East Beach, which also conveys combined sewer overflows, is reaching the end of its serviceable life requiring regular repairs with failures as a result of full blockages experienced on a number of occasions.

A replacement outfall, costing £149,000, has been designed by consultants and based on a like-for-like replacement.

A total of £100,000 worth of Community Infrastructure Levy funding was already allocated by Chichester District Council to the project, with the remaining £49,000 to be found from existing revenue budgets available for ordinary watercourse infrastructure.

Negotiations are ongoing with Southern Water about providing a possible contribution as the asset is used for storm overflow.

A contract for the works is set to be awarded by council cabinet members on Tuesday September 4.

According to an officers’ report: “The surface water outfall was originally constructed by the local authority in the 1940s, replacing an existing outfall which had failed.

“It is a culverted ordinary watercourse which means there is a legal requirement on the landowner (the district council) to maintain the free flow of water at all times.

“Failure to do so could leave the council liable for damage from any subsequent flooding. There are also increased health and safety risks in respect of the failing asset.”