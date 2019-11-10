Labour selects Chichester general election candidate

Labour has launched its general election campaign in Chichester by choosing its parliamentary candidate.

Jay Morton, who was born and raised locally and attended Felpham Community College, will run against Conservative incumbent Gillian Keegan next month.

She works as an architect, working mainly on social and affordable housing and public places, and is also involved with the campaign group Generation Rent as well as being a member of the Fabian Society.

She has been running a series of talks in the House of Commons entitled ‘glass ceiling not glass slipper’ to establish what holds women back in the 21st century.

She said: “I’m so honoured to have been selected to contest Chichester. We are launching our campaign today just yards away from where my grandfather worked.

“We have a unique offer to the voters of Chichester, a vision of a society based on social justice and hope, a more equal society where opportunity is available to all. Only a vote for Labour can send this Tory government the strongest possible message that enough is enough.”

At the last general election in 2017, the Labour candidate finished second behind Mrs Keegan, poling more than double that of the third-place Lib Dem.

The other Chichester candidates so far are:

Heather Barrie (Green Party)

Teresa DeSantis (Brexit Party)

Gillian Keegan (Conservatives)

Kate O’Kelly (Liberal Democrats)