Latest detailed plans submitted for Whitehouse Farm housing

More new detailed plans for homes at the Whitehouse Farm site west of Chichester have been submitted.

Linden Homes and Miller Homes already have outline planning consent for 750 homes, with another second phase set to deliver another 850 dwellings.

Linden Homes' plans for 91 homes at the Whitehouse Farm development

Earlier this year the developers consulted on plans for the first tranche of phase one, which would see 160 new homes built.

Back in April Miller Homes submitted a reserved matters application to Chichester District Council for the first 73 homes on the north east part of the site just off Old Broyle Road.

Now Linden Homes has put in its first reserved matters application for 91 homes.

This deals with the detailed design and layout of the homes.

The parcel, called 2B, is south of a new link road through the development and just off a new roundabout planned on the Old Broyle Road.

Of the 91 homes, 64 will be market and 27 will be affordable. In this parcel 70 per cent of the 27 will be for affordable rent and 30 per cent will be intermediate housing.

According to the application: “Overall, the proposed development within Phase 2 Parcel B responds to the site’s unique opportunities and constraints and will deliver a development that accords with the outline masterplan principles as well as the emerging architectural design strategy.

“It delivers a good mix of family housing, which are well connected to the wider green infrastructure and future amenities of the masterplan and provides future connections to other phases of the masterplan development.

“The proposed development ensures that the existing trees are respected within the development integrating itself within its context and proposed landscaping in-line with the approved parameter plans and the challenging areas of topography.

“The design has responded to the consultation feedback and accords with local policy, specifically affordable housing and clustering, as well as proposed levels of parking.”

To view the plans and comment on the application visit www.chichester.gov.uk/planning using code 19/01531/REM.