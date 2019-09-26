Latest planning applications for Chichester, Bognor Regis and Midhurst and Petworth areas

The following planning applications have been submitted to Chichester District Council and Arun District Council.

Aldwick

Planning applications SUS-190620-122058003

AW/234/19/T: 74 Barrack Lane,Bognor Regis. Various works to 3 No. Hornbeam trees, 1No. Beech tree & removal of 1No. Willow tree.

AW/246/19/PL: Land Adjacent to 34 Wakefield Way, Aldwick. Erection of 1 No. 2 storey end of terrace house.

AW/255/19/HH : 14 Curlescroft, Aldwick Felds, Aldwick. Single storey front link extension between detached garage & dwelling.

Aldingbourne

AL/76/19/PL: Evergreens, Level Mare Lane, Fontwell. Demolition of existing dwelling & erection of 3 bed replacement chalet dwelling.

AL/77/19/HH: 2 Tudor Cottage ,Tudor Drive, Westergate. Enlarged replacement single storey extension with bathroom and dressing room in roof space.

Arundel

AB/81/19/HH: 5 Bernard Road, Arundel Readvertisement due to Amended location, floor and elevation plans. Rear single storey extension and 2 storey side extension, wrap around front porch roof and new side dormer.

AB/96/19/T: 7 Penfolds Place, Arundel Reduce crowns of 2 No. Hornbeams by 2.5m on south side & crown lift lower canopies to 5m over car parking area.

Barnham and eastergate

BN/76/19/HH and BN/77/19/L: Barnham Court Lodge, Church Lane, Barnham. Installation of air source heat pump.

BN/82/19/HH: Sunny Side Barn, Yapton Road, Barnham. 2 No. rooflights in south elevation.

Bognor Regis

BR/257/19/PL: The Royal Hotel,The Esplanade, Bognor Regis. Various amendments and alterations to previously approved application BR/326/18/PL - This application may affect the character and appearance of The Steyne, Bognor Regis, Conservation Area.

BR/248/19/PL: Homelands Care Home, 21-23 Richmond Avenue, Bognor Regis. Alteration to the existing building to provide 6 No. additional bedrooms with en-suites to include two storey rear extension & conversion of 2nd floor loft space & dropped kerb.

Bosham

BO/19/02200/FUL: Trippets, Harbour Road, Bosham. Replacement two storey house with detached garage/boat shed and new outdoor swimming pool.

BO/19/02262/TPA: Rivendell, The Drive Bosham. Crown reduce height by 2.5m, widths by 1m and crown raise to 2.5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Holly tree (TPO’d as T9) subject to BO/86/00060/TPO.

BO/19/02334/DOM: Chanti, Westbrook Field, Bosham. Two storey extension to existing dwelling, alterations and addition of dormer windows to front elevation.

Boxgrove

BX/19/02336/TCA: Boxgrove CE Primary School, The Street, Boxgrove. Notification of intention to remove branch with wound on South sector on 1 no. Maple tree (T1), reduce height by up to 6m and width by up to 3m on 1 no. Black Walnut tree (T2), fell 1 no. Sumach tree (T4), crown lift by up to 6m from ground level and reduce branch by up to 4m on South sector on 2 no. Lime trees (T6a and T6b) and crown lift by up to 6m from ground level and reduce height by up to 4m on East sector on 1 no. Lime tree (T6c).

SDNP/19/04117/FUL: Land East of Warehead Stud, Thicket Lane, Halnaker, Boxgrove. Removal of surface to access track, and reduction in size of hardstanding area and resurface with Fittleworth Stone

Chichester

CC/19/02006/FUL: Luckes, 69 North Street, Chichester. Single storey rear extension, alterations to fenestration to east elevation and internal layout changes to facilitate ancillary cafe use.(Variation of condition 2 of permission CC/16/02846/FUL - change from A1 with ancillary A3 to fully A3 cafe use).

CC/19/02011/FUL: Friars House, 52A East Street, Chichester. Replacement of the existing windows to front (10 no. windows) and rear (10 no. windows) at first and second floor levels.

CC/19/02241/FUL: Glenmar House, Brandy Hole Lane, Chichester. Demolition of the existing building and the construction of 6 no. flats with associated car parking and external works.

CC/19/02307/FUL: Dominican House, St Johns Street, Chichester. Replacement windows.

CC/19/02328/DOM: 9 Newlands Lane, Chichester. Proposed loft conversion with rear dormer.

CC/19/02337/FUL: St Pancras Court, Flat 10, St Pancras, Chichester.Refurbishment works to the existing residential unit

CC/19/02338/DOM and CC/19/02339/LBC: Flat 3 Regnum Place, 45A South Street, Chichester. Install conservation roof lights

CC/19/02374/TCA: 6 Little London, Chichester. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Pine tree.

Chidham and Hambrook

CH/19/02216/DOM: Thistledown House, Chidham Lane, Chidham. Small extension to drive plus parking area, including change of use for parking area located outside the original residential curtilage.

CH/19/02312/OUT: Appleton House Farm, Drift Lane, Chidham. Outline application with all matters reserved for 1no 1.5 storey dwelling.

Clymping

CM/50/19/L. The Black Horse Public House, Climping Street, Climping. Listed building consent for a single storey extensions to east/south elevation, first floor extension to north elevation, new garden building & change in materials in carpark.

CM/49/19/PL: The Black Horse Public House, Climping Street, Climping.

Single storey extensions to east/south elevation, first floor extension to north elevation, new garden building & change in materials in carpark. This application affects the setting of a listed building.

The Black Horse Public House Climping Street Climping.

Earnley

E/19/02140/DOM: Almodington House, Batchmere Road, Almodington. Outdoor swimming pool and pool-side cabin in rear garden.

Easebourne

SDNP/19/03565/TPO: Rivendell , Hollist Lane, Easebourne. Crown reduce by up to 40% on 1 no. Oak tree within Area, A1 subject to EB/72/00402/TPO

SDNP/19/04325/TCA: Sycamore House , Easebourne Lane, Easebourne. Notification of intention to crown lift by up to 6m (above ground level) by removing 4 no. lower branches on 1 no. Ash tree.

SDNP/19/04251/FU: Birch Trees Nursing Home, Hollist Lane, Easebourne, Midhurst. Rear ground floor extension, rear first floor extension, internal alterations and front entrance open porch.

SDNP/19/04191/FUL: Land adjacent to Dodsley Gate , Dodsley Grove, Easebourne. Erection of a detached dwelling with associated surface parking and car barn/home office.

East Wittering and Bracklesham

EWB/19/02104/DOM: Priorsfield, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay. Single storey extension and alterations.

Felpham

FP/177/19/H: 64 Downview Road, Felpham. Single storey rear extension & loft conversion.

FP/197/19/PL: Bishop Tufnell C Of E Junior & Infant School, Pennyfields, Felpham. Glazed corridor link between the Infant and Junior schools, extension to staffroom & internal alterations which combine the administration areas so the building functions as one school.

FP/196/19/T: 4 New Barn Lane, Felpham. Crown lift by 4m on circumference of tree to allow 6m over road to No. Ash tree.

FP/202/19/PL: Grassmere Parade, Shop 3 Felpham Road, Felpham. Change of use from launterette (Sui Generis) to shop (A1 Shop) (resubmission following FP/132/19/PL).

Fernhurst

SDNP/19/03620/HOUS: Upperfold Farm, Lickfold Road, Fernhurst. Demolition of 1 no. existing barn and erection of 1 no. replacement new barn.

SDNP/19/03683/TCA: Ropes, Ropes Lane, Fernhurst. Notification of intention to fell 40 no. Cypress trees and 8 no. Ash trees.

SDNP/19/04385/HOUS: Little Stone House , Bell Vale Lane, Fernhurst. New pool and pool house.

Fittleworth

SDNP/19/03943/HOUS: The Orchard , Wakestone Lane, Bedham, Wisborough Green. Installation of boundary fencing, a garden shed and swimming pool.

Funtington

LM/19/02311/DOM: 8 New Road, Camelsdale. Single storey lightweight extension to the rear of the property and associated alterations.

Graffam

SDNP/19/04023/FUL: Cartref , Graffham Common Road, Graffham. Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of 1 no. replacement dwelling and associated works (alternative scheme to previously approved replacement dwelling LPA ref. SDNP/17/05846/FUL)

Harting

SDNP/19/04421/LDP: 2 Church View, B2146 To Tipper Lane, South Harting. Conversion of loft space to habitable accommodation and 3 No. roof windows to rear roof slope.

Kirdford

SDNP/19/04359/HOUS and SDNP/19/04360/LIS: Stroods, A272 Croucham Lane to Linfold Road, Strood Green, Kirdford. Proposed replacement potting shed.

Lavant

LV/19/02205/TPA: Land East Of 1 To 8 Roman Fields, Chichester. Fell 1 no. Cherry tree (quoted as T12), 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as T16) and 3 no. Leyland Cypress trees (quoted as T1, T196 and T197). Crown lift to 5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Douglas Fir Tree (quoted as T27). All 6 no. trees within Area, A1 subject to LV/08/00140/TPO.

SDNP/19/04365/LIS : Horse And Groom , B2178 Southbrook Road To Moutheys Lane, East Ashling. Internal alterations.

Lodsworth

SDNP/19/03203/LIS: Church Cottage, Church Lane, Lodsworth. Form link building between main dwelling and barn develop barn into home office. Install semi-renewable heating system. Construction of oak porch to main dwelling and green house.

SDNP/19/03202/HOUS: Church Cottage , Church Lane, Lodsworth. Form link building between main dwelling and barn develop barn into home office. Install semi-renewable heating system. Construction of oak porch to main dwelling and green house.

Loxwood

LX/19/02344/DOM and LX/19/02345/LBC: Oaken Barn, Station Road, Loxwood. Erection of timber garden room to be used as a gym and home office.

Lynchmere

SDNP/19/03390/HOUS: Glendale , Penwith Drive, Hammer. Demolition of existing kitchen, shed and timber sunroom. Erection of single storey rear extension and installation of 1 no. rooflight.

SDNP/19/03839/HOUS: Danley Farm , Danley Lane, Linchmere. Demolition of link building and existing shed. Erection of 1 no.

carport/cartshed, replacement link building and porch to existing dwelling. Installation of 1 no. dormer to stables. Alterations and additions to fenestration of existing barn, stables and existing dwelling.

Middleton

M/78/19/HH: 52 Southdean Drive, Middleton-On-Sea. Two storey rear extension.

Midhurst

SDNP/19/03240/TPO: 10 Oakhurst , Carron Lane, Midhurst. Fell 1 no. Araucaria Araucana tree within Area, A1 subject to MI/61/01150/TPO.

SDNP/19/04445/TCA: 2 Sixpenny Yard, Edinburgh Square, Midhurst. Notification of intention to fell row of Conifer trees within group (quoted as G1).

SDNP/19/04212/FUL: Midhurst Rother College , North Street, Midhurst. Addition of glass side cladding to existing canopies.

Oving

O/19/02316/DOM: 183 Oving Road, Shopwhyke, Oving. Two storey extension to rear elevation.

O/19/02341/FUL and O/19/02342/LBC: Tennyson Insurance Limited, The Barn, Drayton House, Drayton Lane. Refurbishment of and alterations to the existing office building including new cladding and roof to an upper storey, changes to fenestration, porch to the main entrance with associated external works.

Pagham

P/90/19/T: 17 Boleyn Drive, Pagham. Reduce crowns of 2 No. Lombardy Poplars by 4-5m & crown thin by 20% on main stems.

Petworth

SDNP/19/04309/LIS: Pettifers , Lombard Street, Petworth. Alterations and repairs.

SDNP/19/04234/TCA: Stone House, High Street, Petworth. Notification of intention to remove 2 no. branches (overhanging wall on south east and west sectors) on 1 no. Lacebark tree.

SDNP/19/04222/HOUS: Red Roses, Rosemary Lane, Petworth. Replacement of existing windows/frames with new.

Rogate

SDNP/19/04091/LIS: Sandhill House, Nyewood Road, Rogate. Works to boundary wall to facilitate formation of new access including rebuilding sections of wall and provision of gates.

SDNP/19/04090/FUL: Sandhill House, Nyewood Road, Rogate. Works to boundary wall to facilitate formation of new access including rebuilding sections of wall and provision of gates.

Singleton

SDNP/19/04337/TPO: Bramley Cottage , Charlton Road, Singleton. Crown reduce to previous pruning points and crown lift by up to 4m on 1 no. Willow tree (T1) subject to 82/00931/TPO.

Southbourne

SB/19/02327/DOM: 33 Park Road, Southbourne. Replacement of rear conservatory with flat roofed extension.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/19/04201/TCA: Staplefords, Barlavington Lane, Sutton. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Wild Cherry tree and 1 no. Silver Birch tree.

trotton With Chithurst

SDNP/19/04447/TCA: Love Hill House, Terwick Lane, Trotton. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Box Elder tree (T1) and 1 no. Cherry tree (T2).

Walberton

WA/63/19/PL: Land South of Arundel Road, Walberton. Readvertisement due to Substitute plans and elevations for plots 1 and 2 &proposed soft and hard landscaping. Erection of 8 dwellings with garaging & open resident & visitor parking, with a new access from Arundel Road; provision of hard & soft landscaping & open space; foul & surface water drainage systems; & other works - This application is a Departure from the Development Plan

wisborough Green

WR/19/02126/FUL: Goose Cottage, Durbans Road, Wisborough Green. Change of use of 1 no. existing timber clad store room into 1 no. new dwelling. Removal of temporary tent garage and replacement with 1 no. timber clad garage.

westbourne

SDNP/19/03858/FUL: The Piggery, Aldsworth Common Road, Aldsworth. Temporary rural worker’s dwelling/mobile home for a period of 3 years

(retrospective)

West Dean

SDNP/19/04161/LIS: West Dean College, A286 Vicarage Lane to The Grinch, West Dean. Alterations to rainwater goods on Roofs 1-31, Roof 33 and Roofs 36-38 corresponding to ongoing roof repairs under SDNP/17/06519/LIS.

West Wittering

WW/19/02278/TCA: The Studio, Rookwood Road, West Wittering. Notification of intention to crown reduce to previous pruning points on 1 no. Cherry Tree (quoted as T1). Reduce height by 1m and prune by up to 0.5m on 1 no. Magnolia Tree (quoted as T2).

WW/19/02293/TCA: The Cottage, Pound Road, West Wittering. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Acasia trees, crown reduce by up to 2m on 1 no. Acasia tree, fell 1 no. Cotinus (smoke bush), fell 1 no. Ash leaved Maple tree and crown reduce by up to 2m on 1 no. Walnut tree.

WW/19/02302/DOM: Chislehurst, 53 Marine Drive, West Wittering. Rear extension, loft conversion and new staircase enclosure pod.

Yapton

Y/77/19/OUT: Land south of Hoe Lane, Flansham. Application for Outline Planning Permission for erection of ten dwellings with access from Hoe Lane. Resubmission of Y/20/18/OUT - This is a Departure from the Development Plan.

Y/72/19/HH: Rookery Cottage, Hoe Lane, Flansham. Single storey side/front extension including demolition of existing garage