Ministry of Defence role for Chichester MP

Chichester MP Gillian Keegan has been appointed as parliamentary private secretary to the Secretary of State for Defence Gavin Williamson.

Her new role will be a step up in responsibility having served as a ministerial PPS to the Treasury since September. The appointment will require Mrs Keegan to directly assist the Secretary of State in his official departmental and parliamentary duties.

The role also involves working cross-party with all MPs to gather support for upcoming defence policy, and to feed the thoughts and ideas of backbenchers back to the Ministry of Defence.

Mrs Keegan said: “I am excited to start this new role and I’m looking forward to learning more about the UK’s defence policy. This is an important time for our forces with the ongoing modernisation programme underway to strengthen our capabilities and ensure the UK maintains its position as a world-leading Defence Force.

“Today our Armed Forces are taking on an array of global threats and international responsibilities, so I feel privileged to be supporting the Secretary of State.”