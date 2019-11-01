MP Gillian Keegan holds drop-in surgery at Midhurst Foodbank

Chichester MP Gillian Keegan has held a drop-in surgery at Midhurst Foodbank ‘to offer support to people using their services’.

The MP spent her time there talking to people as they came in and ‘talking with the dedicated volunteers’ who run the service.

A spokesman continued: “The MP also got stuck in, helping to put together food parcels that were due to be delivered later that day.

“Over the course of the day, the foodbank supported 17 people including those who received deliveries.”

After her visit, Gillian said it was ‘lovely to spend time with the fantastic team at Midhurst Foodbank again’.

She added: “They are absolutely committed to supporting people when they find themselves in a difficult situation.

“It can be too easy to forget, living in a generally wealthy area, that many in our community are struggling.

“Very often people find themselves needing food banks after changes in their circumstance whether through ill-health, relationship breakdown, housing problems, redundancy or in some cases an unexpected repair bill.

“Added pressures can lead to issues with debt and worry leads to worsened mental health in many cases. I enjoy visiting our food banks and holding drop-in surgeries as they are a really good place to meet constituents who I can try to help. “

Mike Abbott, joint- founder and director of Midhurst Foodbank, said it was ‘very encouraging’ for volunteers to be ‘aware of the presence and support’ of the local MP.

He added: “The opportunity was taken to emphasise the precarious lives that many clients lead, with complex problems and considerable vulnerabilities.

“Gillian certainly appreciates this, and moreover has personally undertaken to address the issues of a particular client who came in that afternoon.

“At a time when it is easy to be cynical about politics, it is great to have such active support from our local MP.”

Speaking in July, Mike, who with his wife Chrissy will soon be stepping down from their role, said foodbanks ‘should not exist’ but stressed ‘there is still a need’. Read more here