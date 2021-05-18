MP voices concerns about Selsey development

The application to develop the land, an L-shaped area behind East Beach Road, has been submitted to Chichester District Council by Seaward Properties.

Residents believe the scheme is overdevelopment and have raised concerns about its proximity to Pagham Harbour, flooding, access and loss of privacy.

Now Chichester MP Gillian Keegan has written to the council’s cabinet member for planning Susan Taylor to echo the community’s concerns, especially about the site’s location next to the harbour’s nature reserve.

Access point to the proposed development site in Selsey. Photo by Derek Martin

Constituents in the area have raised concerns with the proposed site due to the potential environmental impact. Having reviewed the evidence the MP has asked the council for any plans they have to undertake a formal assessment and review the impact on the local environment in consultation with Natural England, a statutory planning consultee.

In her letter, the MP also emphasised the importance of the area to wildlife, as it borders the Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

She also shared concerns with flooding, as the site in question is at a high risk of groundwater flooding.

This follows on from Mrs Keegan’s recent request for a wider review of the area’s environmental status with Natural England.

After the publication of the agency’s assessment of the Chichester Harbour Gillian wrote to the area director to ask if similar work is intended for the Manhood Peninsula.