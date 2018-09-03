New 10km sewer pipeline for Chichester set for approval

A new 10km underground sewer pipeline running from the west of Chichester to Tangmere could be approved next week.

Southern Water’s plans also include three new pumping stations to take away and treat wastewater from new homes proposed around the city.

The utility company’s applications are due to be discussed by West Sussex County Council’s planning committee on Tuesday September 11, with officers recommending approval.

The first pumping station would be at the start of the pipeline to the west of Chichester off Clay Lane. The second would be built close to Madgwick Lane, with the third to the west of the Tangmere Military Aviation Museum.

All would be largely below ground as only the green kiosks and treatment units would be visible.

According to Southern Water the pipeline itself will be a maximum 315mm in diameter, roughly the same size as a dinner plate.

The pipe would generally be buried at a minimum depth of 90cm below ground, although in highway locations it would be at a minimum depth of 1.2m.

A number of air valve chambers, air vent stacks and washout chambers would be constructed along the length of the pipeline.