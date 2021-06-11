New Chichester gym given thumbs up

The application to change the use of a building in Terminus Road was given the nod during a meeting of the planning committee on Wednesday (June 9).

Previously occupied by furniture store Feather & Black, the site will now be taken over by Optimus Gym, which opened its first site in Rustington in 2019.

The new gym could bring up to 23 jobs to the area.

A gym is set to move into the former Feather and Black premises in Terminus Road, Chichester

Apart from minor worries about an ‘over-supply’ of gyms in the area, the committee was quick to support the application.