New Conservative leader at Chichester District Council

A new Conservative leader of Chichester District Council has been selected following elections earlier this month.

The Tories went into polling day with a commanding majority but lost a number of seats and now have exactly half, 18 of 36 seats on the council.

Days later Tony Dignum announced he was stepping down as council leader after four years at the helm, saying leading the council with no overall control ‘requires a new approach best delivered by someone else’.

At today’s meeting Eileen Lintill, who served as Mr Dignum’s deputy, succeeded him as leader.

She said: “I am delighted to have been elected leader of the council and I am looking forward to working closely with the cabinet, councillors and officers to meet the challenges ahead.

“Our aim is to work closely with all of the other political parties to achieve the best possible outcomes for our communities. You can be sure that we will continue to manage your money wisely and deliver high performance at the lowest possible cost.

“It is also important that we encourage a strong local economy and work closely with our local businesses to support their success and expansion.

“You can be assured that we will strive to do our very best for our wonderful district.”

• Mr Dignum will serve as cabinet member for finance, growth, place and regeneration

• Susan Taylor is cabinet member for planning and deputy leader.

• Peter Wilding is cabinet member for housing, revenues and benefits

• Penny Plant is cabinet member for the environment and Chichester contract services

• Roy Briscoe is cabinet member for community services and culture

• Norma Graves is cabinet member for corporate services, communications, licensing and events.

Elizabeth Hamilton remains as the chairman of the council, while Lib Dem Clare Apel has taken the role of vice chairman.