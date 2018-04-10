New contract for Chichester’s CCTV service awarded

A new contract to run a CCTV service across the Chichester district has been awarded.

Cameras are located both in Chichester District Council-owned car parks and on-street in the city as well as in Selsey, Midhurst, Petworth, East Wittering and Bosham,

The council has a contractor to staff the CCTV office, but this contract is due to expire.

A new one was awarded by CDC cabinet members on Tuesday, however the name of the preferred supplier was not revealed at this stage due to commercial confidentiality.

Tony Dignum, leader of the council, said: “In these troubled times to have a good CCTV service is essential for the security of our people.”

He also welcomed a review of the number and locations of the cameras, which is currently underway.

He added: “We should not stint on the provision of secure and reliable cameras and the right hours of operation to secure our streets and our car parking.”

Meanwhile Eileen Lintill, cabinet member for community services, described how the service was ‘highly valued’ by Sussex Police and Chichester Businesses Against Crime.