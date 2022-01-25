Plans for new building works at a Chichester dog activity park have been approved by Chichester District Council. SUS-220125-113821001

The 400 square foot site in North Mundham is currently in use by the Chichester Secure Dog Activity Park and Training Centre.

The approved development will see the addition of a dog swimming pond.

The pond will be ten metres by seven metres and will feature no chemicals or chlorine to try and preserver the natural habitat as much as possible.

The pond will be planted with native British aquatic life and the extra planting planned additionally to the pond will help establish a stable ecosystem for the new water life.

The use of planting alongside filtration means that water quality and clarity is guaranteed, and that the ecosystem is stable though out the year.

The dig out and construction of the planting shelves ensure that entry and exit from the pond is safe for animals and birds.

The design will also have a deck area to allow observation of the wildlife.

The pond can be used by dogs as a safe place to swim and keep cool without the concern of currents, dangerous waters and a safe haven for dogs with

The ground works will be completed by a specialist team.

Other work to the site opposite Lakeside on School Lane will include a jetty platform with oak supports and alterations to the car parking layout.

To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference 21/02258/FUL