‘New lease of life’ for injured Chichester soldier

An injured soldier has thanked a bike shop owner for helping him regain his freedom and his confidence.

Physical and mental injuries sustained while serving in the Falkland Islands have left Jamie Wright unable to do some of the things he used to love, like running and playing football.

However a visit to the ebike Centre on Birdham Road has allowed him to start returning to fitness.

Jamie, 29, from Chichester said: “Steve (owner) has been absolutely brilliant.

“I went in knowing nothing about cycling but his knowledge is amazing, he’s kitted me out with an electric bike, helmet and specialist seat and everything else I needed.

“I now have all the equipment I need to bring my kids out with me, he is a credit to the community and deserves recognition for his help that he has given me and my family. It’s given me a new lease of life.”

In his 14 years in the army, Jamie has served in countries including Afghanistan, Cyprus and the Falklands.

Among the numerous physical injuries he suffered include post traumatic stress disorder.

Armed forces charity SSAFA contacted the ebike shop in Premier Business Park on Jamie’s behalf, and Steve was only too happy to help.

Jamie added: “Steve’s offered to take me on all the bike trails around the area, I can’t thank him enough.”