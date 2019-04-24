New shed and boundary fence for Fishbourne property given thumbs up

Retrospective plans for a shed and replacement boundary fence at a property north of Main Road, Fishbourne have been approved.

Officers explained that both had already been built, but changes had been negotiated between the applicant and council.

The size of the shed within the garden would be reduced and the fence lowered in height.

The works were approved by Chichester District Council’s planning committee today (Wednesday April 24).

Adrian Moss (Con, Fishbourne) said: “This is recommended to permit and that’s only because the officers have done such good work in terms of discussions with the owner to make sure we have got to a point where this can be presented to the committee.”