New vehicle washing facility planned at Westhampnett council depot

A new washing facility for the council’s fleet of vehicles is planned at its Westhampnett depot.

The project, estimated to cost £122,000, was approved in principle by cabinet members at Chichester District Council in January.

The council’s Contract Services depot at Westhampnett has been the subject of a major phased refurbishment and redevelopment programme of works over the past few years.

This has included improvements to the office and workshop accommodation, enhanced perimeter security works alongside a new service road and drainage works.

Cabinet members are due to approve £20,000 from reserves to appoint a civil engineering consultant to provide a design solution for the vehicle washing facility.

They will also be asked to accurately cost the drainage and resurfacing works required for the west side of the site.

According to officers having an on-site facility will allow the council’s 68 vehicles to be washed more frequently.

Since the services’ large freighters are used for both recycling and domestic waste collections on an alternate weekly basis the hopper has to be cleaned to ensure recyclables are not contaminated.

Currently staff use a hand-held water pressure washer to remove as much food waste as possible.

The cabinet meets on Tuesday September 4.